Mongrel Mob Barbarian president killed in Ōpōtiki, sparking police alert

Steven Rota Taiatini, the 45-year-old president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians, was identified as the victim of a fatal incident in Ōpōtiki on Friday night. The police are now conducting a homicide investigation into his death, which occurred during a disorder-related incident on St John St. Following Taiatini’s death, a significant gang presence emerged in the area, prompting heightened police vigilance.

Follow us on :













An Ōpōtiki resident reported seeing numerous Mongrel Mob and Barbarians gang members arriving in town, stating, “they were out of towners, I’ve never seen them before.” The resident also expressed concerns about potential retribution attacks. According to the resident, around 30 patched gang members were seen near the scene of Taiatini’s death, along with a large number of police officers.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner announced that the police would complete their scene examination today, but urged the public to provide any information related to the incident. “The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the areas of Saint John, Albert, or Richard streets, between 9.30pm on June 9 and 12.30am on June 10,” Warner said.