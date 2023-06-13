Maritime NZ raised safety concerns before Kaitaki ferry power outage

Months before the Kaitaki ferry experienced a power outage in Cook Strait, Maritime New Zealand had expressed concerns about safety and maintenance within KiwiRail’s Interislander fleet. However, the specifics of these concerns have not been disclosed in order to preserve trust between the watchdog and KiwiRail, with the aim of enhancing safety.

Maritime New Zealand CEO Kirstie Hewlett stated that questions were raised after KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy returned to the state-owned enterprise in August 2022. At a meeting of Wellington’s Regional Transport Committee, Hewlett said that Reidy and the board responded positively, initiating discussions and actively addressing issues before the Kaitaki incident occurred.

In January, the Kaitaki ferry narrowly averted disaster when it lost power with 864 passengers on board and issued a mayday call. The incident has sparked serious questions about the condition of the Interislander ferry fleet and maritime emergency response capabilities.

Hewlett declined to provide details of the concerns Maritime New Zealand had raised earlier, explaining that maintaining a trusted relationship with vessel operators is crucial for improving safety. She added that disclosing deficiencies could lead to operators hiding issues or refusing to cooperate.

Maritime New Zealand is currently investigating the Kaitaki breakdown and auditing KiwiRail’s planned maintenance systems. In the month following the mayday call, a Maritime New Zealand investigation identified nine non-conformity issues at Interislander. Reidy acknowledged that these findings were “not ideal” in a briefing to ministers on March 3. Some of the issues had been resolved at the time, while others were to be addressed as part of a three-month plan agreed with Maritime NZ. Interislander emphasised that none of the findings jeopardised passenger safety, and ships remained safe to operate while the issues were resolved.

The committee meeting also discussed offshore emergency response capabilities. New Zealand currently lacks an emergency towing vessel on standby to assist large ships in distress. Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan has fast-tracked urgent advice on the country’s ability to respond to a maritime disaster, with the information expected next month.

Maritime New Zealand incident response deputy chief executive Shelley Tucker said they were in discussions with stakeholders regarding a range of options, with a particular focus on Cook Strait solutions. Options included enhancing capacity on existing vessels through training and specialist equipment, such as towing ropes, which could provide additional time before an emergency towing vessel arrived. Another possibility involved supporting ports in investing in tugs with emergency towing capabilities, allowing vessels to have a day job rather than just being on standby, which has been considered more financially viable.

Tucker acknowledged that there is no perfect solution to the issues at hand. Wellington City Councillor and committee member Iona Pannett stressed that safety should not be compromised due to cost concerns. While Maritime New Zealand cannot guarantee safety as a regulator, it is not aware of any major non-conformities on board the Interislander ferries. Porirua Mayor and committee member Anita Baker highlighted the lack of emergency towage as a significant health and safety issue, emphasising the importance of prioritising safety.