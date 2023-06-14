Māori filmmaker challenges Ōpōtiki gang portrayal, supports community integration

Acclaimed Māori filmmaker and director Kim Webby has challenged the portrayal of her hometown, Ōpōtiki, as a place terrorised by gang members. She claims that the town has been turned into a political football by opposition MPs seeking to score points. Webby returned to her hometown over a decade ago and shared her observations of the local community.

Webby witnessed about ten Mongrel Mob members cleaning up litter from the streets near the house where Steve Taiatini, 45 years old, had lain. She stated that a bouncy castle and pony rides for tamariki, which she spotted during her excursion, hadn’t been mentioned in media coverage. Webby observed that the police presence in Ōpōtiki during the funeral of senior Mongrel Mob Barbarians’ president Steven Taiatini had been supportive and non-confrontational—an appreciated change from the previous heavy-handed responses during the Te Urewera raids.

She criticised the depiction of Ōpōtiki locals as feeling threatened by the hundreds of gang members in town for Taiatini’s funeral. According to Webby, Ōpōtiki residents have always had a different perspective of gang members; acknowledging that the gangs have long been part of the community, with their children attending the same schools and families shopping together in the supermarkets.

Webby echoed Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson’s sentiment that the closure of schools during the funeral was unnecessary, as gangs were unlikely to attack educational institutions. She shared her support for Taiatini’s efforts to make the Mongrel Mob Barbarians more community-friendly in recent years and hoped that his successor would continue to work towards integrating the gang into the wider community.

Webby said, “People didn’t come to Ōpōtiki for the funeral of a Boy Scout. It was for a funeral of a prominent gang member.” She expressed optimism that Taiatini’s work could be continued, highlighting the importance of recognising both setbacks and progress in efforts to improve community relations.