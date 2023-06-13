Luxon faces backlash for taxpayer-funded Tesla despite criticising EV subsidies

National Party leader Christopher Luxon faced criticism after it was revealed that he had ordered a taxpayer-funded Tesla for his personal use, despite publicly criticising the government’s electric vehicle (EV) policy for subsidising “wealthy Tesla drivers.” The order for the Tesla was placed last year, shortly before Luxon criticised the government’s clean car discount policy on Newshub’s AM Show. Under last year’s policy settings, the clean car discount would have reduced the price of a Tesla by more than US$8,000.

The Leader of the Opposition is entitled to a self-drive car, which is purchased by the Parliamentary Service for their use but owned by the Parliamentary Service. Luxon’s staff and at least one senior MP reportedly convinced him to cancel the order, citing the significant political risk it posed. The order was cancelled between Luxon’s appearance on the AM Show and the Herald’s inquiries late last year.

A spokesperson for Luxon said, “[a]s we confirmed to you almost seven months ago, Parliamentary Services repeatedly approached Mr Luxon last year reminding him he was entitled to a self-drive car, like all Ministers and the Prime Minister. After initially indicating he would take up the offer, Mr Luxon quickly concluded he did not need it and cancelled the order.”

The incident has raised questions about Luxon’s political judgement, as some MPs and staff were aware of the purchase and believed it would be politically damaging for him to drive a taxpayer-funded Tesla while criticising government subsidies for Teslas. Luxon already owns a Tesla, which is kept in Auckland.

The Prime Minister and ministers are also allowed self-drive cars. However, under former Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, ministers were given a more modest list of vehicles to choose from, citing political concerns. Most ministers have opted for self-drive vehicles, which have been EVs since Ardern’s leadership. As of 2019, just over half of the 26 vehicles that ministers drove themselves were fully electric or plug-in hybrid. The then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reportedly insisted that they all choose electric vehicles, without exceptions. This list of vehicles does not include Teslas. The cars are for the private use of the MPs but are owned by the Crown.