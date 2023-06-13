Leukaemia patient seeks $50,000 for natural remedies and hyperbaric oxygen treatment

Helen McConnochie, 47, has been battling life-threatening leukaemia and its side effects for years, leaving her physically and mentally exhausted. She has endured continuous medication, which has taken a heavy toll on her body. Now, she has decided to explore natural remedies to improve her health. Helen’s mother, Judi McConnochie, has created a Givealittle page called “Life-saving Treatment” to raise US$50,000 for hyperbaric oxygen treatment, intravenous vitamin C, and other wellness treatments.

Growing up, Helen was a fit and healthy sportswoman, excelling in netball and athletics. However, at the age of 33, her life changed dramatically when a routine blood test revealed she had acute lymphoma leukaemia. After months of treatment and a successful bone marrow transplant, Helen recovered, but 18 months later, the leukaemia returned, leading to more treatment and a new bone marrow transplant.

During ongoing treatment, Helen developed graft-versus-host disease in her mouth, indicating that the donor bone marrow was being rejected. She has been on a cocktail of medications, including steroids, for almost three years to try and get her back on track, but it has taken a heavy toll on her body.

“I’m over it big time. It’s wrecked me on the outside and on the inside.”

Lack of proper sleep has been a significant issue for Helen, despite trying sleeping pills and hypnotherapy. The sleep deprivation has left her feeling like she’s “going crazy” and prevents her from doing much during the day. Helen is now attempting to reduce her pill intake and explore natural remedies, as suggested by her sister Sarah.

Judi said Helen was “in survival mode” and that she had been waiting for her daughter to consider trying something natural. Helen has already had 18 hyperbaric oxygen treatments, with the final number expected to be between 40 and 60 treatments. She has also been taking natural supplements sourced by her sister, and Judi is ensuring she receives nourishing nutrient-dense vegetables.

Follow us on :













“Slowly but surely we’re trying to build her up the natural way.”

Judi, along with many others, is proud of how Helen has coped throughout her battle with leukaemia. “I’ve been saying for years, that even though Helen has had her moments, and wanted to die, she does have an inner strength and does have a bit of a feisty nature. I call it her saving grace.”