Kiwis urged to vaccinate and prepare for winter amid rising Covid deaths

As the winter flu season intensifies and Covid-19 continues to claim lives, New Zealanders are being encouraged to get vaccinated, obtain their prescriptions early, and utilise the appropriate medical services when unwell. Health officials emphasise the importance of not overburdening the healthcare system during the busy winter period. Nearly 3,000 New Zealanders have succumbed to Covid-19, with health experts now predicting 1,000 fatalities in 2023 – double the number attributed to influenza and triple the road toll. Low child immunisation rates have also led to infant deaths from whooping cough this year.

Dr Mamaeroa David from West Auckland’s McLaren Park Medical Centre urges the Māori community to get vaccinated, particularly the elderly and expectant mothers. In a series of videos released by health officials, doctors advise New Zealanders to visit their GP for coughs and colds, and ensure their children are properly vaccinated. They also recommend obtaining prescriptions at least two weeks in advance to avoid delays during the busy winter season.

The videos also highlight the increase in 111 calls during winter, which can impact response times. St John’s Alisha Cossar advises Kiwis to call an ambulance only for life-threatening injuries or medical illnesses. Those feeling seriously unwell or with a very sick child should visit the emergency department, which is open 24/7. If unsure whether a situation is urgent, Healthline can provide assistance.

New Zealand is approaching its 3,000th Covid-19 death, with Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker estimating at least 1,000 deaths this year if the current rate continues. Baker believes the true number of virus-related deaths is likely higher than reported, as the virus is known to increase mortality rates for at least 12 months after infection.

In April, a third infant in New Zealand died from whooping cough. The best protection against the disease is for pregnant women and babies to be immunised. Immunisation rates in the country have dropped during the Covid pandemic and are yet to recover. In December, only 82.4% of 24-month-olds were up to date with their vaccinations, falling short of the 95% rate required for herd immunity. Among Māori children, the rate was 66.4%.