Kāinga Ora to relocate neighbours from hell after TikTok video goes viral

Hamilton resident Katelyn Park has received confirmation that her troublesome neighbours, described as the “neighbours from hell,” will soon be relocating. Kāinga Ora, the government agency responsible for the neighbours, provided Park with the news after she shared her distressing experiences on Newstalk ZB. The solo mother-of-four has endured years of threats and abuse directed at her and her family, resulting in significant health issues.

Mark Rawson, Kāinga Ora’s regional director for Waikato, confirmed that the difficult tenants agreed that moving was the most appropriate solution. He added that once a suitable home is found, relevant support will be provided to help the tenants settle into their new community. Despite the seemingly positive development, Park is concerned about possible retaliation from the neighbours and feels Kāinga Ora is only taking action due to media attention. She also expressed worries about potential new neighbours and the difficulties of selling her property, which is situated next to a known Kāinga Ora troublespot.

Park is now considering legal action against Kāinga Ora. In response, Rawson emphasised the agency’s willingness to work with her in addressing her concerns and ensuring her family’s safety. Last month, Park recounted her dreadful experiences to the Herald, noting that despite numerous complaints, Kāinga Ora only took notice when her TikTok video on her struggles went viral. Park reported incidents of verbal abuse, fires, and trespassing by her neighbours, and police were called to the house over 90 times during their tenancy.

Rawson claimed that Kāinga Ora did not receive emails sent by Park, thus delaying their response. He advised anyone in similar situations to contact the agency as quickly as possible. Rawson also stated that Kāinga Ora’s protocols include reminding disruptive tenants of their responsibilities and arranging relocation when necessary. He highlighted several tools available under the Residential Tenancies Act to resolve such issues, including home transfers to improve tenant behaviour. However, there is no indication that these actions have been implemented in Park’s case.