Hunter Valley wedding bus crash kills 10, injures 25, driver charged

Tragedy struck a small community in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales, when a bus carrying wedding guests crashed, resulting in ten fatalities and 25 injuries. The accident occurred near the town of Greta around 11.30pm on Sunday. Fourteen people are still in hospital, with injuries ranging from lacerations to fractures, and two are in intensive care.

The passengers, aged between their 20s and 60s, were on their way back from a wedding reception at Wandin Estate winery in Lovedale to Singleton, a 30-minute journey. The newlyweds, identified by media as Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell, have close ties with the Singleton Roosters Football Club, where community members gathered on Monday night.

Sue Moore, the mayor of Singleton, spoke to the Seven Network about the impact of the accident on the small town, saying, “I believe everyone’s still struggling and coming to terms with it.” A crisis support centre was set up at the youth venue to provide mental health support and a space for people to share their thoughts.

Dorian Muddle, a Singleton business owner, told the ABC that he expected the community to come together and provide support. He mentioned that stock suppliers had already contacted them to offer assistance for first responders.

Several of the bus passengers were from Warrandyte, in Melbourne’s northeast, where the bride and groom grew up. Jimmy Harris, Warrandyte Netball Club president, said, “To have such a joyous occasion turn so quickly to tragedy is just unimaginably cruel and sad.” The club, along with the football and cricket clubs, will be offering support to those involved in the crash.

The Warrandyte Cricket Club confirmed that several of its members were also involved in the accident and stated on Facebook, “We are working to support every person involved as more information comes to hand.”

The 58-year-old bus driver has been charged with ten counts of dangerous driving and one count of negligent driving. He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and arrested following the accident. The man was refused bail and appeared at Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Tracy Chapman described the frantic scene for emergency responders, who had to smash the front windscreen of the bus to pull people out. Police have begun taking witness statements from survivors to assist with their investigation.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb mentioned that the use of seatbelts would be one of the matters looked at by the coroner, saying, “Whether they were actually wearing seatbelts or not … certainly all of that will come under scrutiny.”