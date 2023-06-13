Hunter Valley bus crash prompts seatbelt regulation debate

A tragic bus accident in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley region has claimed the lives of 10 individuals and left several others injured, prompting discussions about seatbelt regulations on buses. Authorities have confirmed that the bus was equipped with seatbelts, but have not yet disclosed whether passengers were using them at the time of the crash.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns emphasised the importance of wearing seatbelts on buses and coaches, stating that passengers are legally required to do so. However, buses operating on regular city public transport routes typically do not have seatbelts installed. Dr Geoffrey Clifton, Senior Lecturer in Transport and Logistics Management at Sydney University, explained that bus drivers have a legal responsibility to inform passengers about seatbelts, but they are not required to enforce their use.

Enforcement of seatbelt regulations falls under the jurisdiction of the NSW Police. Dr Clifton anticipates that seatbelt safety will be re-examined in light of the recent accident. He also stressed that bus travel remains a very safe mode of transport, with accidents being relatively rare occurrences.

Richard Olsen, State Secretary of the NSW Transport Workers Union, highlighted the urgent need for increased safety measures on roads. In March 2022, the NSW government announced that all dedicated school buses on rural and regional bus contracts in the state had been fitted with seatbelts as part of the US$237 million NSW Rural and Regional Bus Seatbelt Program.

Follow us on :













In response to the crash, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews suggested that the government could consider mandating seatbelts on buses. Currently, Victorian law does not require buses or coaches to have seatbelts unless a seat is directly facing a front windscreen. However, when available, seatbelts must be worn, including on school buses.

Seatbelt regulations vary across other Australian states and territories. In Queensland, passengers are required to wear seatbelts if provided, but bus drivers cannot be held accountable if a passenger is not wearing one. Western Australia has made seatbelts compulsory on all school buses, while South Australia is considering implementing a similar policy. In the Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory, it is also mandatory to wear a seatbelt on a bus if one is available. In Tasmania, TasBus has been advocating for seatbelts to be made mandatory on school buses for the past 20 years, but they are currently not required.