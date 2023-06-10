Historic ferry collision video emerges, captain seriously injured

A video has surfaced showing the aftermath of a collision between a launch and a historic ferry in the Bay of Islands, which left the ferry captain with severe injuries. Following the crash on April 13, passengers reportedly panicked, with children screaming, “Are we sinking? Are we sinking?” One passenger, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared that they were unable to find life jackets and had to rely on life rings that were too large for the children.

The passenger stated that her family remains traumatised by the incident, and she believes the boatie on the Boston Whaler, which collided with the ferry, was “careless and heartless.” She claimed that the boatie seemed to be going “full throttle” and speeding directly towards the ferry with no one visible at the helm.

The boatie has been identified as James Thomson, a company director and son-in-law of the late philanthropist Geoffrey Ricketts. The Boston Whaler, named Onepoto, was registered under Ricketts’ name at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. Laura Thomson, James’ wife, said her husband was out of the country and unavailable for comment. She confirmed that he had contacted ferry captain Bill Elliott and was cooperating with Maritime New Zealand and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

The collision occurred shortly after the Waitere Ferry, also known as Blue Ferry, left Russell on its regular run to Paihia. The wooden ferry’s portside and wheelhouse were severely damaged and sank just after 2pm. Captain Elliott, 77 years old, suffered significant spinal damage and a heart attack following the incident. He has since returned home to Russell and is recovering from his injuries.

One passenger recounted the terrifying moments before the collision, as her family held onto each other at the back of the ferry. She said, “We saw the boat coming towards us, and people screaming: ‘Get down’.” The passenger held onto one of the children tightly and braced for impact. Fortunately, they did not land in the water, but she believes the damage could have been much worse.

Police reported that one person fell overboard but was uninjured. Rich De Rosa, who arrived at the scene aboard the parasailing boat Flying Kiwi Parasail, assisted the ferry captain and passengers. De Rosa initially thought the launch was helping the ferry and did not realise it was involved in the collision. He estimated that the motorboat must have been travelling at least 30 knots (approximately 55km/h). Passengers on the ferry told him they believed no one was at the helm of the launch.

De Rosa expressed his concerns about the incident, saying, “I would like to know if the driver was at the helm or not, and what he was thinking. He’s not a skipper, he’s not a commercial operator, and in my opinion, he clearly doesn’t have much experience.” He suggested that a private boatie’s licence should be required for individuals operating boats with such high horsepower.

Follow us on :













A spokesperson for Maritime New Zealand declined to comment on the life jackets issue but confirmed that the authority was investigating the incident. The spokesperson said, “The skipper is legally responsible for the safety of the boat and passengers and for complying with the rules and regulations.” The investigation is ongoing, and it is too early to predict any future compliance action.

A representative from TAIC stated that their inquiry was also gathering evidence and would publish its findings in a report, which could take up to two years. The ferry passenger, still shaken by the experience, said, “It was the most frightening day of my life, and I have had a few frights but nothing like this. The kids haven’t been on a boat since.”