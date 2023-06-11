Hillsong Church’s dark side exposed in ‘The Kingdom’ documentary

The Hillsong Church, known for its dynamic concert-like services and high-profile links, including former attendee Justin Bieber, has enjoyed global growth and amassed 3 million Instagram followers. However, some former members have spoken out about the negative impact the church had on their mental health. Dave Lillo-Trynes, a former youth pastor, shares his experience in the SBS documentary ‘The Kingdom’, discussing the burnout he felt due to the heavy load of volunteering and the manipulative tactics used to gain offerings and money for the church.

Hillsong Church was founded in Sydney in the 1980s by Brian Houston and his wife Bobbie. It has since expanded to 30 countries and claims to have 150,000 weekly worshippers. However, the 2021 Census indicates that the Pentecostal following in Australia is now experiencing a decline. In recent years, the church has faced scandals, including allegations of financial law breaches and sexual abuse. Brian Houston stepped down as Hillsong’s leader last year after allegations surfaced that he had mistreated women.

Dave Lillo-Trynes first joined Hillsong when he was 15 and eventually became a youth pastor. He describes the church’s culture as pushing people to the brink of what is healthy. After being diagnosed with depression and anxiety, he began to distance himself from the church. Since leaving Hillsong, Dave’s mental health has improved, and he believes that the church would not be able to have the same kind of expansion in this day and age.

‘The Kingdom’ documentary, featuring Dave Lillo-Trynes and other former Hillsong Church members, is available for streaming on SBS on Demand and will air on SBS at 7:30pm on Sunday.