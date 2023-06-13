Hamilton mum’s plea: Kāinga Ora inaction on abusive neighbours sparks outcry

Katelyn Park, a Hamilton mother, expressed her frustration with government agency Kāinga Ora’s inaction in an emotional radio interview on Newstalk ZB Afternoon. Despite receiving over 10,000 complaints, the agency has only evicted three tenants in the past 18 months. Park, a solo mother of four, has been dealing with threatening and abusive neighbours for years and has repeatedly complained to Kāinga Ora.

During the interview, Park tearfully stated, “I’ve just had enough. They have no idea the impact that this is having on me and my kids. I cry every single day because of this. I need to get out of there before this or they kill me.” The neighbours have threatened to burn her house down, harm her and her mother, and kill her animals.

Park revealed that the situation is so dire that she wants to leave New Zealand, but she is stuck with the property. She believes Kāinga Ora should buy her out, saying, “It’s not some, you know, old s*** box, just buy my house, pay me some compensation and I’ll be out like I’ll be gone. I’ll be on the next bloody flight to Australia.”

Since the story first broke, Park has met with Kāinga Ora representatives, who informed her that efforts are under way to find a solution. However, they were unable to provide details. Park’s struggles gained attention when she shared a TikTok video of her mother being confronted by the Kāinga Ora tenants, which went viral.

Park’s children, aged 14, 10, 9, and 6, have also been targeted by the neighbours and subjected to a stream of expletives. Police have made more than 90 callouts to the house during the neighbours’ tenancy, and Park has provided the Herald with a long list of examples of antisocial behaviour and evidence to back it up.

Mark Rawson, Kāinga Ora’s regional director for Waikato, told the Herald that work to help Park is under way. “We know how upsetting and frustrating this has been for Katelyn and her family, and we’re doing everything we can to resolve this situation as soon as possible, including the option to move the customer. It does take time which we know is really difficult, but we want to provide assurance that we are taking action, and taking this extremely seriously.”