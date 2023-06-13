Hamilton man arrested in US$40m investment scam targeting Kiwis

A Hamilton man has been arrested by police in connection with an elaborate investment scam that led to a North Shore real estate agent losing US$100,000. The victim, Carla O’Neil, believed she was investing in a Citibank term deposit when she wired the money to an ASB bank account. Since going public with her story last month, O’Neil has been contacted by other scam victims whose combined losses amount to at least US$40 million. She believes that better bank protections could easily prevent the rapidly growing number of cases.

“It’s not a Mickey Mouse scam, it’s sophisticated. They are taking millions out of this country,” said O’Neil. In January, she found a website comparing bank term deposit rates and registered her details. She was then contacted by a man claiming to be a Citibank portfolio manager who provided her with information about the US financial institution’s fixed-rate bonds and term deposit options. The man appeared to use a Citibank email address and provided an Auckland phone number but was actually a scammer, likely based offshore and linked to a growing number of sophisticated fraud cases targeting New Zealand victims.

Convinced the investment opportunity was legitimate, O’Neil visited her local BNZ branch on February 17 and transferred US$100,000 to an ASB account specified on a Citibank-branded payment invoice supplied by the scammers. She was then emailed log-in details to an elaborate online “client portal” where she could see her money had been received into the supposed term deposit account and track her investment as it accrued interest. However, none of it was real.

A month later, BNZ phoned O’Neil and informed her she had been scammed. A freeze was put on the recipient account, and ASB was able to retrieve nearly US$20,000 of the stolen money. The rest of the funds had already been moved on. Police initially told O’Neil the recipient was likely a “mule” caught up in the trickery, either moving money on as part of a romance scam or their internet banking had been hacked by the thieves.

However, police arrested a Hamilton man last month in connection with the fraud. The 54-year-old defendant appeared in Auckland District Court on May 31 and was remanded on bail until later this month. Police said: “This is an emerging scam but is the latest in a long line of schemes designed to deceive people for financial gain. Scammers behind these schemes usually reside overseas, which poses challenges around enforcement action.”

Yesterday, police announced they had made several “significant” arrests connected to attempts to shut down sophisticated financial scams that had bled millions of dollars from New Zealand victims. These include the 54-year-old man charged in relation to O’Neil’s stolen money and a 60-year-old man who allegedly stole nearly US$2 million from two other victims.

The scams all involved elaborate investment opportunities where victims had searched online for term deposits, registering their details on fake websites and inadvertently putting themselves in touch with scammers. Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said after the victim transferred money into a New Zealand-based account held by a “money mule,” the mule would send the funds offshore.

“Money mules are people who transfer illegally obtained money on behalf of somebody else. They’ll launder proceeds from scams by allowing their personal bank account to receive money and then hand the cash to an overseas party,” Bolton said. O’Neil told the Herald the lost money was her life savings, and losing the funds to scammers was “heartbreaking.” She was thrilled with the recent arrests and glad people were speaking up and the crimes being taken seriously by police.

However, she believed banks needed to up their game in protecting customers by having better systems in place to identify scams and fraudulent money transfers. “They’re saying to me it’s because I authorised the payment. But the banks have known about this [scam] for more than 12 months and nothing has been done. That just frustrates me. It can easily be stopped.”

BNZ said O’Neil had unintentionally engaged with scammers during an online search for financial services. The money had been sent to a valid New Zealand bank account, and documents O’Neil provided to BNZ showed no evidence the US$100,000 transaction was a scam. “These investment scams prey on people’s trust in reputable brands and mimic investment firms and banks closely. No organisation is immune from impersonation.”