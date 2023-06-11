Greens propose 2.5% wealth tax, income guarantee, and corporate tax hike

The Green Party of New Zealand has revealed its plans to campaign for the introduction of a 2.5% wealth tax on assets exceeding US$2 million for individuals and US$4 million for couples. This revised policy, unveiled on Sunday, is an update of the party’s contentious 2020 wealth tax proposal, which targeted assets over US$1 million. The new, higher threshold means only the wealthiest 0.7% of households will be affected by the tax, which will apply to net assets, taking into account mortgages and other debts.

The party’s tax plan also includes a 1.5% tax on trust assets and an increase in the top rate of income tax from 39% to 45% for earnings over US$180,000. Additionally, the 33% tax rate would be raised to 35%, with the threshold for paying that rate set at US$75,000 instead of the current US$70,000. The 39% threshold would be lowered to income earned above US$120,000, and the corporate tax rate would be increased from 28% to 33%.

The Green Party also aims to provide tax cuts for those with more modest incomes. Income earned up to US$10,000 would be exempt from tax, offering most earners a US$1,500 tax cut. The party’s proposal also includes an “Income Guarantee,” which would establish a minimum income of at least US$385 per week for individuals, US$770 for couples, and US$735 for single parents.

This guarantee would be achieved through a significant revamp of the Working for Families programme, which would be replaced with a single payment for parents or caregivers of US$215 per week for the first child and US$135 per week for each additional child. An extra US$140 per week would be provided for every child under three years old.

Co-leader James Shaw expressed his belief that New Zealand has enough wealth to eradicate poverty, stating, “I am sick of the politics of excuses. Everything we need to make life better for people in Aotearoa exists. What’s missing is the political willpower to use it.”

The Green Party also plans to overhaul the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) into an “Agency of Comprehensive Care” with broader coverage, ensuring that anyone who has to stop working will receive a minimum payment of 80% of the full-time minimum wage. Furthermore, the party has pledged significant increases to student income support, with a universal US$385 per week payment to all students in the second budget of their next term.