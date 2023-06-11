Girl, 12, attacked outside McDonald’s on North Shore over laughter misunderstanding

An Auckland couple have expressed their fear and anger after their 12-year-old daughter was attacked by two girls outside a North Shore McDonald’s over the weekend. The young girl was dining with her classmates at the Glenfield McDonald’s and laughing when two girls at another table mistakenly thought they were being ridiculed. The victim’s sister, Rein Crystal, explained to the Herald that one of the girls confronted the table and demanded an apology, even though there was no ill intent.

Crystal added that her sister is not the type to provoke anyone or engage in fights or rebellious behaviour. When the young girl and her friends left McDonald’s after their meal, they realised they were being followed by the two girls who insisted on an apology. The young girl was then kicked in the leg and pinned to the ground before being repeatedly kicked in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.

“Even after my sister apologised, the girl proceeded to physically attack her because she had no means of defending herself,” Crystal said. The young girl called her mother in tears after the assault. The family, originally from the Philippines, moved to New Zealand in August last year, and Crystal said her parents have been in a state of shock and distress since the incident.

“Incidents like this never occurred to us even back in the Philippines. She had simply wanted to enjoy a meal with her friends, but this terrible incident unfolded,” Crystal said. The young girl was taken to the White Cross Hospital for treatment after her parents arrived at the scene and found her bloodied.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to a report of a “serious assault” around 1.30pm on Saturday on Kaipatiki Rd but could not provide any further information. Crystal expressed the family’s hope to identify the individuals responsible for the attack on their daughter, regardless of their age.

“While they may not face legal consequences, we wish to apprehend them, engage in a conversation with them and their parents, and ensure that such acts of abuse and assault do not happen to others in the future,” Crystal said.