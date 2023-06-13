Gang tensions force Ōpōtiki schools to close, sparking political outcry

Gang tensions in Ōpōtiki, New Zealand have forced the closure of local schools for up to a week, prompting strong reactions from political figures. The National Party’s acting police spokesman, Paul Goldsmith, described the closures as a “graphic and shocking illustration” of lawlessness in the country. This follows Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ statement that the situation in Ōpōtiki is “unacceptable” after the killing of gang president Steven Rota Taiatini, 45 years old, led to an influx of gang members and fears of retaliation.

Taiatini, who was believed to be the president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians, was killed in a “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki, on Friday. Police have since launched a homicide investigation and are seeking information on a burned-out vehicle. Goldsmith claimed that the Labour Government’s inaction has allowed criminal brazenness to take hold, resulting in a gang effectively shutting down a town. He cited a 66% increase in gang membership since Labour took power six years ago and criticised the party for giving large sums to gang associates to run meth programmes.

In a statement, Goldsmith said, “Labour’s only target in justice is to reduce the prison population by 30%, irrespective of the level of crime in New Zealand’s communities. This has encouraged a culture of excuses for crime and emboldened gangs.” He called for a crackdown on those responsible for intimidating towns and harming children who will miss out on more class time.

Goldsmith also outlined the National Party’s proposed measures, which include giving police the power to issue dispersal notices, banning gang patches, granting non-association powers to prevent gang members from communicating and planning criminal activity, and providing warrantless search powers to seize guns from violent armed gang members.

Minister of Police Ginny Andersen has been approached for comment in response to Goldsmith’s statement. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hipkins expressed support for increased police resources in Ōpōtiki, stating that it is “utterly unacceptable” for gang tensions to lead to school closures and disruption of public services.

Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore said that he and the police are working to calm tensions in the town, with some concern about possible retribution attacks. He noted that many children were already absent from schools that remained open, and suggested that closing schools for a few days was probably a good idea. Moore also acknowledged that gang members were part of the community, stating, “We just have to give the whānau some respect and hopefully the police work quickly to solve this case.”

A tangi (funeral) for Taiatini is scheduled to take place in Whakatāne tomorrow.