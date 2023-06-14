Gang procession shuts down Bay town; PM slams gangs, police probe shootings

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins criticised the gang procession held today in honour of the deceased Mongrel Mob Barbarians president, which effectively shut down the Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki. Hipkins stated that “gangs contribute nothing to society” but declined to comment on the police’s handling of the situation. Meanwhile, police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired at cars in eastern Bay of Plenty, near where the convoy took place. Two individuals have been arrested over other incidents, with more charges likely.

In a conversation with Newstalk ZB this evening, Hipkins said it was up to the police to make “operational decisions”. He highlighted recent changes in the law to give police more powers to deal with gang convoys due to concerns about their intimidating nature. However, Hipkins emphasised that it is “up to the police” how they use these new powers, and it “wouldn’t be appropriate” for him to comment, as such decisions are “separate from politicians”.

Despite this, Hipkins did express his disapproval of gang convoys, stating they “suck for everybody who is disrupted by them” and that gangs “contribute nothing to society”. He added, “One of the reasons that we’ve changed the law to give police more powers to crack down on gangs is because I don’t have any time for that kind of behaviour.”

Police were present in large numbers, recording footage of reckless driving behaviour as hundreds of motorbikes, cars, utes, and vans descended on the Bay of Plenty town of Whakatāne for the funeral of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini. Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson, provided an update, stating that police are investigating reports of shots being fired at a vehicle in Whakatāne this afternoon, near where the convoy took place. Anderson confirmed that the high police presence will continue through tonight and across several days as they try to hold those behaving unlawfully accountable.

“We have already identified a number of drivers and registered owners and they can expect to receive infringement notices, and in some cases, be charged for their actions for driving behaviour and face the Court,” Anderson said. “Police have also today obtained a search warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which allows Police to search vehicles of suspected gang members and seize their weapons during times of conflict.”

State Highway 2, which was closed earlier today between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne due to the convoy, has since reopened. The convoy of vehicles, including hundreds of motorcycles and classic American muscle cars, lasted more than 15 minutes. Many Mongrel Mob members were seen hanging out of windows and doors, making gang signs and salutes.

The procession caused a massive queue of local residents trying to travel in the region, lining Pohutawaka Dr as far as the eye could see behind the Ohope Rd cordon. One man out for a bike ride in Ohope described the procession as “sounding like a bomber going overhead” and expressed disbelief at the “state of lawlessness.”

Follow us on :













Police investigating Taiatini’s death, who was 45 years old, are seeking information on a burnt-out vehicle. Those who knew him have described him as a “good family man”. His death, which occurred during a “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki, on Friday, has sparked a homicide investigation and tension in the small township, leading to school closures and the suspension of public transport.

Locals who spoke to the Herald were not concerned about the procession and funeral, going about their normal daily routine. One man, who refused to give his name, said it was “all a bit of fuss” and that his day would be “business as usual.”