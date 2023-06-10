Gang presence escalates in Ōpōtiki after disorder-related homicide

A homicide investigation is underway in the Western Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki, following a disorder-related incident that led to the death of a man. Local residents have reported seeing a large presence of Mongrel Mob and Barbarians gang members in the area, raising concerns about potential retaliation incidents.

Police have confirmed their increased visibility in the Ōpōtiki area over the weekend, with reassurance patrols being undertaken. A police spokeswoman stated that the authorities are aware of the gang presence in the vicinity and will respond to any issues that may arise.

The victim was found seriously injured in St John St, Ōpōtiki, after authorities were alerted at 11.05pm. Despite efforts to save the man, he succumbed to his injuries. Detective Inspector Lew Warner is leading the homicide investigation.

A local resident described seeing five or six police cars near the scene of the incident, close to St Joseph’s Catholic School. Later in the afternoon, she reported witnessing numerous gang members with red patches in the area, estimating up to 30 individuals. Although the resident occasionally sees Mongrel Mob and Barbarians gang members in Ōpōtiki, she did not recognise anyone at the scene, indicating they may be from out of town.

The police have urged the public to call 111 immediately if they witness any suspicious behaviour or feel concerned for their safety. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to call police on 105, quoting event number P054943128. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.