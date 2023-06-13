Gang members arrested after ramming police car and fleeing in Palmerston North

In a high-stakes incident, two young patched gang members, aged 21 and 19, were arrested after attempting to ram a police car with a stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene. The dramatic events unfolded on Maxwells Line in Palmerston North just before midnight, according to Central District Command Centre Senior Sergeant Matt Prendergast.

Prendergast stated, “A police dog unit indicated for the vehicle to stop, and the offenders attempted to ram the vehicle. The two occupants of the offending vehicle then began to throw metallic car parts out of the vehicle at police following them.” The police successfully spiked the car on Tremaine Ave, but the suspects continued to drive it onto hospital grounds.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and one of the occupants was apprehended in the hospital car park, while the other was located shortly after. Inside the stolen vehicle, police discovered a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, and cannabis.

The 21-year-old driver is now facing charges of failing to stop for police, driving in a dangerous manner, and driving while on a suspended licence. The 19-year-old passenger faces charges of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, and unlawful possession of ammunition, among other charges.

“This was a very dynamic and dangerous event but through the professionalism of the police, staff involved successfully brought this situation to a safe conclusion for the public, police staff, and the offenders,” Prendergast said. “Police continue to have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will use all measures available to us to hold those committing this type of offending to account.”

The two suspects are set to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today.