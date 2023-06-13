Gallagher denies misleading parliament on Higgins rape claim, fears text leak impact

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has vehemently denied misleading parliament regarding the rape allegation made by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins. In a statement to the Senate, Senator Gallagher also expressed concern that publishing Ms Higgins’ private text messages could deter women from coming forward with their own experiences.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) are currently assessing the leak of Ms Higgins’ private text messages after receiving a complaint from a television network. The Coalition has accused Senator Gallagher of lying to parliament following revelations that she was informed of Ms Higgins’ allegation a few days before it was made public in an interview with The Project. Ms Higgins accused fellow Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann of raping her in Senator Reynolds’ Parliament House office in 2019. Mr Lehrmann has consistently denied the claim, and his criminal trial was derailed due to juror misconduct. Prosecutors did not seek a retrial fearing the impact on Ms Higgins’ mental health.

During question time on Tuesday, Liberal frontbencher Michaelia Cash asked Senator Gallagher whether she had received a full transcript of Ms Higgins’ interview ahead of time and whether she provided feedback on it. Senator Gallagher, who is also the Minister for Women, said she was not prepared to disclose information that she had been asked to keep private.

“I was provided with information – I’ve made that clear – in the days leading up to Ms Higgins’ allegations becoming public,” she said. “I don’t intend to disclose further interactions between any people that contact me and ask me to keep their confidence.”

However, Liberal Senator Paul Scarr accused Senator Gallagher of “rank hypocrisy” for declining to provide details. Senator Gallagher insisted she had always acted “ethically and with basic human decency” in relation to the matter.

“I will always support women to come forward, and I will always respect their confidence when it is sought … Being available and trusted by our constituents is fundamental to the jobs we do on behalf of them,” she said. “I was provided with information in the days before the allegations were first reported, and I did nothing with that information, absolutely nothing. I was asked to keep it to myself, and I did.”

Senator Gallagher also criticised media companies for reporting the content of private 2021 text messages between Ms Higgins and her partner David Sharaz, describing the leak as the “most egregious abuse of privacy I think I have ever seen”. She expressed concern that the publication of Ms Higgins’ text messages would damage confidence in the system.

“I fear that the message out of this for women who want and need to come forward is: Watch out. Women who may now choose to keep allegations of serious sexual or violent abuse silent.”

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he understood the AFP were assessing whether the leak could constitute contempt of court. An AFP spokesperson confirmed they had received a complaint from lawyers acting on behalf of a television network.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a meeting of Labor MPs that the caucus was “1000 per cent” behind Senator Gallagher, describing her as a “person of extraordinary integrity”. He characterised the Coalition’s assault on the finance minister as “unjustified and unscrupulous”.

As Senator Gallagher spoke, former prime minister Scott Morrison was also forced to deny misleading parliament over Ms Higgins’ allegation. Senator Reynolds’ former chief of staff, Fiona Brown, claimed Mr Morrison had falsely told parliamentary Question Time that the pair discussed Ms Higgins’ claim, when in fact they had not.

Mr Morrison said his memory “differed substantially” from Ms Brown’s but was unable to be certain, given two years had elapsed. He said he received numerous briefings on the matter during the “extremely busy week”, which came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.