Fishing firm loses multi-million trawler over coral breach, fined $56,250

In a case labelled as a “cavalier approach to the whole area of compliance,” a deep-sea fishing company, Westfleet Fishing Limited, has lost its multi-million dollar trawler to the Crown. The Greymouth-based company was sentenced in the Nelson District Court for breaching a high seas permit condition and failing to provide a Non-Fish Protected Species (NFPS) Report. In addition to losing its trawler, Westfleet was convicted and fined US$56,250.

Former skipper Stephen John Smith was separately convicted and fined US$7,500 for contravening a high seas permit condition. First mate Nicholas Taikato was convicted and fined US$6,000 on a representative charge of failing to provide an NFPS report. They admitted the charges in July last year, laid by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Judge David Ruth stated that “failure to record was at the heart of these charges – not the amount of material.” Neither Smith nor Taikato appeared in court, as the charges related to non-imprisonable offences.

Westfleet said in a statement after sentencing that it had “inadvertently misreported” coral caught in its net while catching alfonsino between October and November 2020. Managing director and chief executive Craig Boote described it as “an unfortunate incident caused by unintentional human error onboard for which we are very sorry.”

The company argued that the case was “out of the norm” and therefore justified special reasons for non-forfeiture, including that the total amount of coral and benthic material weighed “less than half a pound of butter.”

Judge Ruth said there was no way of knowing exactly how much benthic material had been hauled up in the trawl, given that some of it went back into the sea with the net when it was re-deployed. He said it was the result of an “unduly rushed attempt to get another tow out of the way quickly, which lost forever the ability to assess the material in this case.”

MPI said scientists have identified that bottom trawling was the most consistently high-scoring threat to oceanic deep-sea ecosystems, particularly in deep-sea fishing (at depths greater than 200m) because the gear used was usually larger and heavier than shallow water trawl rigs.

In October 2020, the Tasman Viking left Port Nelson on a fishing trip to the Challenger Plateau and Lord Howe Rise, west of Taranaki in the Tasman Sea and within a protected area of the South Pacific fishery. Smith was at the helm, and two fisheries observers were on board as required by the high-seas fishing permit.

When the net came on board, it was “visibly fouled” with bamboo coral. The observer identified the benthic material as bamboo coral, which has a threshold limit of 15kg. If benthic species at or above the threshold limits were caught in a bottom trawl tow, the vessel had to immediately report the encounter, cease bottom fishing in the area, and move on. This did not happen in this case, which lent weight to MPI’s argument that commercial gain was involved as a consequence of Westfleet’s actions.

In March 2021, MPI advised Westfleet that coral and sponge captured in five bottom trawl tows by the Tasman Viking had not been reported in accordance with regulations. As yet, the company has not filed the necessary NFPS reports nor amended the fish catch reports.

Crown lawyer Jackson Webber, acting for MPI, said it wasn’t possible for Westfleet to “turn up here today and re-frame the charge.” He said Westfleet’s submission had revealed the company had no system, protocol, manual, or training which skippers were required to follow in terms of carrying out assessments.

Judge Ruth’s concerns about protecting New Zealand’s reputation offshore, as a seafood exporter that looked after its marine environment, were countered by the company’s lawyer Bruce Fraser, who said the prosecution itself served to do that. Judge Ruth said protection of marine biodiversity had to be maintained, and this case was a “prime example” of the inherent difficulties in detecting fisheries offences.

Judge Ruth allowed an application for relief from forfeiture, meaning the company would have to pay a certain amount to have the vessel released.