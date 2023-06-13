FIFA approves first Oceania Women’s Champions League, showcases Pacific talent

FIFA has given its approval for the first-ever Oceania Women’s Champions League, which took place in Papua New Guinea. Gianluca Famigli, FIFA’s women’s football competitions manager, praised the event and expressed the organization’s interest in understanding the football landscape in the Pacific region.

Six teams participated in the tournament, with New Zealand’s Eastern Suburbs withdrawing at the last minute. AS Academy Feminine from New Caledonia emerged as the champions, defeating Solomon Islands’ Koloale FC 4-1 in their final match. The New Caledonian team remained undefeated throughout the event.

Famigli said in an interview with OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Media, “The OFC Women’s Champions League has clearly demonstrated that the Pacific region has great potential. The players are talented, and each team is clearly trying to professionalise themselves with their roles, with the coaching staff and the coaching practice.”

Local club Hekari United finished in second place after defeating Labasa from Fiji 2-0 in the final match. Hekari United ended the tournament with 17 goals scored and only two conceded.

One standout player was 13-year-old Florencina Kalifa from Kiwi FC, who became one of the youngest scorers in a senior international football tournament. Several awards were handed out at the end of the tournament, including the Golden Ball for Player of the Tournament, which went to Edsy Matao of AS Academy Feminine, and the Golden Boot for top goalscorer, awarded to Hekari United’s Marie Kaipu.

“The experience of attending the OFC Women’s Champions League has been amazing. For us [FIFA], it’s very important to learn and get an understanding as much as possible on the ground, because that’s the only way we can understand what football is about in the Pacific region,” Famigli added.

Koloale FC’s Sylvester Maenu’u received the Golden Glove for Best Goalkeeper, and Hekari United earned the Fair Play Team of the Tournament award.