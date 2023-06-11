Ex-CEO swaps corporate world for police uniform in grandfather’s footsteps

Shane Gorst, who has held various leadership roles in the corporate world, including some high-profile positions in Hawke’s Bay, is now trading his tailored suit for a police uniform as one of the newest police graduates of the 366 wing, bound for the Eastern District. Gorst’s grandfather served in the New Zealand Police for over 30 years, and following in his footsteps has always been an aspiration for him.

Constable Robert Christopher Gorst, a police forensic photographer based in Auckland, was part of the Erebus air tragedy mortuary phase of Operation Overdue, which began on November 29, 1979. Shane Gorst is proud to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and believes that if his grandfather were still alive today, he would be proud of the direction the New Zealand Police are heading in and their aspiration for New Zealand to be the safest country.

Gorst began his corporate journey in retail in Auckland, working his way up through the ranks at Noel Leeming, eventually leading its leadership development programme. He then moved into the charity sector, taking on a management role for Make-A-Wish New Zealand and later becoming its chief executive. After a series of family tragedies and health issues, Gorst and his family moved away from Auckland to Hawke’s Bay. He took on leadership roles in the Napier Art Deco Trust and Totara Health in Hastings.

The emergence of Covid-19 allowed Gorst to work closely with the community and help those struggling with the health system. After the worst of the pandemic subsided, he decided it was time to pursue his dream of joining the police force. Gorst quickly prepared for the physical demands of the job and, after completing the application process, graduated from police college. He will soon begin his on-the-job training in Hastings.

Gorst’s journey serves as an example to his family and others that it is never too late to pursue one’s dreams and aspirations.