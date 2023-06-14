Dry & Tea salon chain closures shock staff and customers

The popular blow dry and tea bar chain Dry & Tea faced sudden closures, leaving staff and customers in shock. One anonymous customer at an Auckland branch shared her experience with Stuff, stating that her stylist approached her in tears, saying the salon was shutting down immediately. The customer was in the middle of her appointment when the news broke.

The long-time customer had changed her appointment to the Britomart location from her usual City Works Depot salon after being asked to do so due to “technical difficulties” at the latter. However, a Dry & Tea spokesperson, who also wished to remain anonymous, disputed the claims and said staff were informed about the closures after-hours and no clients were affected.

The spokesperson attributed the current business conditions and closures to the pandemic strain, stating, “The hope is Britomart location can continue to trade as conversations continue with other landlords on what the future looks like.” They also mentioned that the challenging market for staff shortages has become worse due to the pandemic, with 25% fewer hairdressers available in New Zealand.

At the City Works Depot location, a notice of re-entry and cancellation of the lease was displayed on the front door, citing failure to pay the sum set out in a notice dated April 19, 2023. The lease was cancelled on June 8. At the Britomart store, a handwritten note claimed the salon was temporarily closed.

Online booking for City Works, Newmarket, and Christchurch salons on the Dry & Tea website had been disabled, but it was still possible to book an appointment at the Britmart location. The original Dry & Tea salon opened in Newmarket in 2012.