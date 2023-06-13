Driver, 62, charged in Auckland lawyer’s death on Corinthian Dr

A 62-year-old woman faces charges of careless driving resulting in the death of Telise Martin, a 31-year-old lawyer from Auckland. The tragic accident occurred on April 18, when Martin was struck by a vehicle on Corinthian Dr, Albany, near the North Shore District Court. The family of the deceased gathered at the same court for the first appearance of the accused, who was granted interim name suppression and did not enter a plea.

The woman’s legal representation stated that she was undergoing counselling and had been unable to work since the accident. The accused had not yet received legal advice. Martin, a highly talented lawyer and senior associate on the litigation team at Martelli McKegg Lawyers, was remembered by her colleagues as having “that rare combination of talent and heart, empathy and tenacity required of great advocates.”

“Telise was a great person – the light shone out of her with great radiance and touched everyone she came across. Her rays of sunshine will be greatly missed by us all,” read a tribute from her colleagues. Martin attended the University of Auckland, earning degrees in law and accounting before being admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court in 2015.

She was a member of the ADLS Family Law Committee, the Auckland Women Lawyers’ Association, and the New Zealand Law Society (NZLS) family law section. Her colleagues at Martelli McKegg extended their condolences to her husband and her wider family, as well as acknowledging first responders, those members of the public at the scene, and the judges, staff, and lawyers from the North Shore District Court.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 9:43am on April 18, and Martin passed away after being transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition. St Cuthbert’s College principal Justine Mahon expressed the school community’s deep sadness at the news of Martin’s death, describing her as “an exceptional young woman, with a very bright future in front of her.”

Mahon recalled Martin as “a great listener, encouraging of others, and always thoughtful in her approach.” She added that Martin had a wry sense of humour, a ready smile, and excelled in the skills required for the legal profession. “She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”