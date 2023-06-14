DNA on beer bottle links man to South Taranaki burglary

In a series of unfortunate decisions, 22-year-old Joshua Foster found himself linked to a burglary in South Taranaki after his DNA was discovered on a beer bottle left at the crime scene. Foster claimed he had unintentionally become involved in the burglary, stating that he was heavily intoxicated and ended up at the scene after getting into a vehicle with some individuals. Despite this, he refused to reveal the identities of the other culprits to the police.

Foster has now accepted full responsibility for the crime and appeared in New Plymouth District Court for sentencing on the admitted charge. The court was informed that the victim had been away from his Opunake residence on the night of December 26, 2021. Upon his return, he discovered his garage door open, his kitchen drawers pulled out, and several items stolen, including his vehicle, a firearm, ammunition, two Xbox consoles, a water blaster, and a GoPro camera. The stolen vehicle was later found burnt out in Inglewood, approximately 65km from the victim’s home.

Follow us on :













Defence lawyer Paul Keegan described the crime as a “bad burglary” due to the extent of the loss and the involvement of a firearm. Keegan sought a sentence of community work combined with supervision, which was supported by the Crown. Prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin suggested a starting point of 18 to 22 months imprisonment, which, after considering Foster’s guilty plea, would result in a community-based sentence.

Judge Gregory Hikaka warned Foster that he needed to address his anti-authority attitude, cautioning that if his behaviour continued, he risked imprisonment. Foster was sentenced to 12 months of supervision, 200 hours of community work, and ordered to pay $3600 in reparation. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.