Dirt bike riders suffer serious injuries in crash, no helmets worn

A collision between two dirt bike riders and a car in Flaxmere on Friday night left the riders seriously injured, with police reporting that neither individual was wearing a safety helmet at the time of the accident. The incident occurred near the intersection of Caernarvon Dr and Tenby Tce shortly after 7pm. Both riders were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital for treatment.

By Monday, one of the riders had been released from the hospital, while the other, in their 20s, remained in stable condition. The road where the accident took place was closed for over two hours as emergency services responded and police initiated an investigation into the crash.

Senior Sergeant Chris Vining of the Hawke’s Bay Police stated that a Serious Crash Unit investigation was underway, examining factors related to the accident, including an inspection of both vehicles involved. The lack of safety helmets worn by the riders is a significant concern in this case.

Follow us on :













In a separate incident, a dirt bike rider who was critically injured in a June 4 intersection crash in Auckland’s Clover Park area has passed away. This accident occurred between Manukau and Papatoetoe.

Just two days prior to the fatal crash, Auckland police announced a crackdown on dangerous dirt-bike riding on motorways and in urban areas. This enforcement effort led to five arrests and the seizure of five bikes and another vehicle over the King’s Birthday weekend, primarily in the Manukau area. During this same weekend, a collision involving two riders without helmets was also reported in the area.