Dancing for Hospice aims to raise £140,000 for Rotorua Community Hospice

Hamoterangi Pomana and Owen Turuta are diligently preparing for the upcoming Harcourts Dancing for Hospice event, set to take place on August 19 at the Energy Events Centre. The dance competition will feature 10 couples, who are currently in the midst of 15-week-long rehearsals, with three practice sessions held each week. Rotorua Community Hospice is aiming to raise $140,000 through this year’s event, as it requires $1 million annually to operate.

Pomana, a personal trainer at F45, is participating in the event to express her gratitude for the vital work Hospice does in the community. She has a personal connection to Hospice, as they provided at-home care for her grandfather before he passed away. Pomana emphasised the importance of coordination in learning the dances, noting that despite her physical fitness, “a lot of it’s brainpower as well.”

Turuta, the operations manager at Zorb Rotorua, decided to take part in the event as a way to show support for Hospice and give back to the community. He described the decision as a “no-brainer” and a good cause to support. Turuta shared that he had not yet experienced any nerves about the competition, but expects to feel them once on stage. For now, he is excited and “pumped” for the event.

Both Pomana and Turuta are looking forward to performing in front of their friends and family, showcasing the hard work they have put into their dance routines. The duo is sponsored by VIP Plumbing and Gas Fitting. Jessica Meade, Rotorua Community Hospice’s fundraising and marketing manager, announced that tickets for the event will go on sale at the end of June. Those interested in updates can follow the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice Facebook page.