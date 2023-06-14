Cyclone-hit Omahu School eyes early return for 125th anniversary

Students and staff at Omahu School, who were forced to relocate after Cyclone Gabrielle, now have renewed hope to return to their original campus sooner than they initially thought. Previously facing up to a three-year wait, the school announced in a newsletter this month that they could return to their grounds by the first term of 2024.

The school has been operating from the gymnasium at Irongate School since the cyclone. The newsletter reported: “In conjunction with the Ministry of Education, at last week’s board meeting, we were informed that the ministry is working towards moving Omahu School back to Omahu in Term One 2024. Please continue to watch this space as the board deliberates with key people in terms of what now needs to happen.”

Omahu School’s Principal, Te Kewena White, expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Education’s efforts in expediting the process. He highlighted the positive impact of the decision from both student and community perspectives, as the school’s return is now scheduled to coincide with its 125th anniversary. The school is grateful to Flaxmere College for the offer to host them starting from Term 4, but they plan to stay at Irongate School until the end of the year.

Follow us on :













Jocelyn Mikaere, MoE hautū (deputy secretary) for Te Tai Whenua (Central), revealed that recent clarification from the local council regarding land classification has allowed them to revisit their plans for the Omahu School site’s remediation. Mikaere stated, “Omahu School expressed a strong desire to return to the site as soon as possible and to be a part of the overall Omahu community remediation plan.”

To accelerate the process, the Ministry plans to refurbish the school’s library as temporary teaching spaces, as it sustained minimal damage after Cyclone Gabrielle. This will enable the Omahu community to return while the rest of the school site undergoes repair. However, Mikaere cautioned that the overall remediation project could still take two to three years to complete.