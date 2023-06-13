Cyclone-damaged Tawa Cottage faces demolition amid asbestos fears

The fate of Tawa Cottage, a historic building in Taupō, New Zealand, has come into question following damage sustained during Cyclone Gabrielle. The former matron’s cottage, which once stood alongside the Taupō Maternity Hospital, is now under threat of demolition due to asbestos exposure concerns. However, local resident Pam McLeod has staged a protest, urging the Taupō District Council to reconsider the decision and restore the building instead.

Tawa Cottage was originally planned to remain intact as part of the new Waiora House community services hub development. The main building of the former hospital was demolished in 2019 due to disturbed asbestos, and the replacement structure is scheduled for completion in August. However, when a mature tree fell on Tawa Cottage during Cyclone Gabrielle, the building sustained significant damage, particularly to one corner of the roof.

McLeod, who has lived in Taupō for 55 years, believes that the council has not done enough to preserve the historic building. She argues that the cottage should be recognised as an important part of the town’s history and criticises the decision to demolish it. McLeod suggests that even with the presence of asbestos, the building could be sealed off and made safe for visitors to view and appreciate its historical significance.

In response to McLeod’s concerns, a spokesperson for the Taupō District Council stated that they are now considering the future of Tawa Cottage. They acknowledged the feedback received and confirmed that the asbestos is being removed. The council will be working with insurers and the Waiora Community Trust to determine the best course of action for the building.

With the council now reviewing its decision, the future of Tawa Cottage hangs in the balance. As the debate over preserving local history continues, the outcome of this case may set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future.