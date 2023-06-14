Christchurch woman accused of $2m Oranga Tamariki fraud, money laundering

A Christchurch woman is facing charges after allegedly using forged references to land a managerial position at Oranga Tamariki and subsequently obtaining over US$2 million fraudulently. Neha Sharma, 34, was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court, but it was revealed that she was in India. The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) claims that Sharma used the forged references to secure a job as property facilities manager at Oranga Tamariki between January and February 2021.

The SFO further alleges that Sharma and Amandeep Singh obtained a pecuniary advantage between July 25, 2021, and October 27, 2022. During this period, 103 payments totalling US$2.1 million were made to Divine Connection Limited, a company involved in building and house construction, in relation to 326 invoices submitted to Oranga Tamariki. Amandeep Sharma is the director of Divine Connection.

According to the SFO, Neha Sharma failed to disclose her conflict of interest in relation to Divine Connection, intending to deceive Oranga Tamariki. Court documents reveal that the invoices included work or services carried out on various addresses and residential properties in Christchurch and the greater Canterbury area.

Neha Sharma and Amandeep Singh also face a charge of money laundering US$791,500. The charge sheets allege the money was removed from New Zealand in seven transactions in April and May.

Amandeep Sharma appeared before Judge Brian Callaghan, while Crown prosecutor Karyn South, acting on behalf of the SFO, stated that Neha Sharma was in India. She recently gave birth and plans to return to New Zealand with her child when possible, according to the couple’s lawyer, Craig Ruane.

South requested an arrest warrant and asked for Amandeep Singh’s passport to be surrendered. Judge Callaghan ruled that the warrant would lie in court until the next appearance on July 26. Amandeep Singh has been remanded on bail until then.