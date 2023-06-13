Chlorine tablets and tarpaulin combat invasive seaweed in Bay of Islands

Divers from the Northland Regional Council (NRC) have initiated a New Zealand-first approach to combat the invasive caulerpa seaweed in the Bay of Islands. The method, which has proven successful in California, involves using swimming pool chlorine tablets under a large, heavy black tarpaulin secured to the seabed. This two-pronged attack is expected to eliminate the harmful seaweed.

Technical specialists from various parts of New Zealand recently participated in an online meeting with Californian caulerpa experts to learn more about the tools used to fight this pest. The trial treatment was applied today to a small, isolated patch of caulerpa, located about 500 metres outside the boundary of the Government’s Controlled Area Notice (CAN), which legally prohibits anchoring and fishing.

The isolated patch, covering approximately one square metre, has been enveloped by a 12sq m heavy black tarpaulin anchored to the sea floor. Over 1000ha of the Bay of Islands now face fishing and anchoring bans due to new Government biosecurity controls and a mana whenua rāhui, following the discovery of caulerpa across 200ha of the popular marine destination.

NRC marine biosecurity specialist Kaeden Leonard explained that four chlorine pool tablets were placed on top of the caulerpa, with the heavy black tarpaulin covering it, aiming to deprive any runners spreading horizontally from the plant of light. The tarpaulin, which covers an area three times larger than the caulerpa clump, is also intended to seal in the chlorine to maximise its impact. A second, adjacent, smaller caulerpa area was treated with a single chlorine tablet and covered with a 1sq m tarpaulin.

NRC divers will return to the site in a month to check on progress, with monitoring taking place in the meantime. The trial is located near Mahenotiti Island and targets the additional small, isolated caulerpa patches discovered during Niwa’s eastern Bay of Islands surveillance check late on Friday afternoon.

Specialist NRC divers will continue to carry out surveillance dives in the immediate area of this isolated outcrop of Bay of Islands caulerpa to ensure that all exotic caulerpa around the trial site has been located. Mats covering the sea floor have been used in Great Barrier Island caulerpa treatment trials that employed large amounts of salt to kill the pest, but these mats were made of hessian.

The technology used in the Bay of Islands trial has previously been implemented in California to treat small areas of a different species of the exotic pest called caulerpa taxifolia, known as aquarium caulerpa. This type of caulerpa can make people sick, as it contains a toxin that accumulates in the flesh of fish that consume it, which in turn can be passed on to humans. Caulerpa taxifolia is banned in Aotearoa.

The caulerpa infestation in the Bay of Islands consists of caulerpa brachypus and caulerpa parvifolia, the same two species found on Great Barrier Island, located approximately 100km south by sea from the Bay of Islands. These two species are not toxic.