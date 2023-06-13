Child abuser lawyer struck off, ordered to repay US$25,000 for client theft

Convicted child abuser and lawyer Alwyn O’Connor has been struck off the roll of barristers and ordered to pay his client US$25,000, following the discovery that he had been using the client’s bank account as his “own personal credit facility.” O’Connor had withdrawn over US$150,000 from the account while his client was in prison and lied to the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal last month. The tribunal ordered O’Connor to repay the missing US$25,000 and pay US$116,000 in legal costs.

Despite having a history of dishonesty convictions and serving time for assaulting a three-year-old boy, O’Connor was allowed to practice law in 2014. The tribunal noted that O’Connor had promised to be “the cleanest most professional lawyer” and claimed to have rehabilitated. However, within 18 months, he was found to be offending again by taking money from his client’s bank account without permission.

The tribunal stated that they could not take the risk of further exposing O’Connor to the public and did not believe he was capable of the necessary rehabilitation to be trustworthy in the role of a lawyer. O’Connor’s previous convictions, including 16 dishonesty convictions and the assault on a young child, were considered aggravating factors in the decision.

The primary case against O’Connor involved him violating an agreement to borrow a maximum of US$25,000 from his client Wayne Coles’ bank account while Coles was in prison for possession of methamphetamine and domestic violence. Upon Coles’ release, he discovered that O’Connor had taken up to US$150,000 from the account, depositing money back in each time Coles came up for parole. An additional US$25,000 was found to be missing, taken out in a series of cash withdrawals over several years.

During the hearing, another former client testified that she had loaned O’Connor US$50,000 on the day she settled her divorce after he had approached her for help. When O’Connor missed the informal deadline to repay the money, she sent him a strongly-worded email demanding repayment. O’Connor then paid her back in US$1,000 instalments, with the deposits into her account matching the dates and amounts of withdrawals made from Coles’ account. The standards committee prosecuting O’Connor argued that he had borrowed money from the woman to pay his debts to Coles, and then used Coles’ account to repay her, labelling the process a “money go round.”

In today’s decision, the tribunal noted that O’Connor had received references from several senior lawyers before being granted a practicing certificate. The Practice Approval Committee had carefully considered his application and granted the certificate based on his apparent rehabilitation. A spokesperson for the Law Society expressed disappointment in the outcome, stating that the society expects all lawyers to act in accordance with their professional obligations so that the public can trust and have confidence in the legal profession.