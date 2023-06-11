Canadian chef linked to Australian deaths in ‘suicide kit’ probe

A Canadian chef, Kenneth Law, aged 57, has been accused of selling lethal “suicide kits” online, which have been linked to several deaths in Australia and other countries. Law is suspected of selling a toxic substance, typically used as a food additive in processed meats, to vulnerable individuals over a two-year period. A multi-agency investigation involving Australia, Britain, the US, Italy, New Zealand, and Canada has been launched to uncover the alleged crimes.

The Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, and state police have identified at least ten packages containing the deadly substance sent to Australians, resulting in fatalities. Law was arrested and charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide following two deaths in the Regional Municipality of Peel in Ontario, Canada, on May 2.

Local authorities claim to have found evidence of Law sending 1,200 packages to 40 different countries. Police forces in Canada are now reviewing deaths in their areas. Law has been connected to approximately 20 deaths worldwide, including 13 UK residents and one US teenager.

In an interview with The Times, where a reporter posed as a buyer, Law revealed that “many, many, many, many” of his customers had died. He claimed to have started selling the poison after witnessing his mother suffer from a stroke. He told The Times, “We’re not advanced enough as a civilisation to accept death openly. I hope I’m just being a little bit more enlightened.”

The toxic substance, often used in commercial food preparation, can be fatal if ingested. The Australian Federal Police declined to comment when contacted, and the Australian Border Force has been approached for a statement.

For those seeking crisis support, Lifeline can be contacted on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467, and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). Additional information and mental health support are available at beyondblue.org.au and on 1300 22 4636. Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports individuals from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.