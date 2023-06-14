Builder fined $3,000 for using cheap Chinese roofing in Christchurch homes

A Christchurch-based builder, Scott Lilly, has been found guilty of negligence and fined US$3,000 by the Building Practitioner’s Board after swapping consented roofing material for a cheaper Chinese product. The issue came to light when the paint on the roof began to deteriorate several years later. It is estimated that up to 60 homes may have been built using the unconsented product. Lilly initially denied supplying the roofing product and claimed it met New Zealand Building Code requirements, but the board found no evidence to support his claims.

The Selwyn District Council made a complaint to the board after the purchaser of a house built by Lilly noticed the deterioration in the roof’s paint. The council had issued a Code of Compliance for the house without knowing that the consented MetalCraft product had been substituted with material from the Zibo Wangshun Building Materials Company. Lilly failed to respond to requests for comment but later admitted that his company had supplied the product.

The board stated in its decision that Lilly’s attitude towards the consenting process was “reckless and dangerous” and went beyond negligence, putting the purpose of the Building Act at risk. This is the second time Lilly has been before the board, having been found guilty in 2015 of similarly violating the consenting process and fined US$2,000.

Follow us on :













The decision noted that a number of other homes may have had their roofing substituted using the same Chinese product, and a spreadsheet of possible locations was provided to the board. Lilly said the material was used on “some current (at the time) houses being built” but did not give a definitive number of homes and stated he was no longer using the material due to shipping costs.

Selwyn District Council’s building manager, Vanessa Mitchell, said that consents were issued to Lilly’s company New Style Homes for 60 new builds, which were to be constructed using Metalcraft roofing. Mitchell encouraged any homeowner with concerns about their roof installed by Lilly’s company to contact them directly under the terms of their building contract and roofing warranty, and in the second instance, to contact the council directly.