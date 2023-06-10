Barnardos addresses mental health concerns in cyclone-hit regions

In the aftermath of the cyclone that hit regions in New Zealand nearly four months ago, concerns over the mental well-being of affected families are growing. Barnardos, a child and family care service, supports the idea of providing mental health assistance to children and young people who have been left with nothing in the devastated areas. Jo Harrison, Barnardos General Manager, emphasises the importance of such services moving into the affected regions.

Harrison highlights the fundamental needs being addressed, such as food, shelter, and warmth, but also notes the added stress these factors can cause. She expresses her delight at the budget announcement for the extension of funding for Mana Ake, a programme focusing on children in years 1 to 8 across Tairāwhiti’s education systems. Harrison believes the Christchurch experience shows that the model is effective.

In Hawke’s Bay alone, 236 homes have been condemned in recent months, and Barnardos is well aware of the challenges faced by families left with nothing. Harrison explains the implications of losing one’s home, safety, and security. Displacement into rental properties, motels, or staying with extended family has disrupted the lives of many people across those homes. She predicts that the stress experienced by adults in these families will have a ripple effect on children and young people for years to come.

Over the past four months, numerous fundraising events have taken place for cyclone relief, such as Maranga. However, certain issues remain unaddressed, like the displacement of schools due to the floods. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chair Bayden Barber has seen firsthand the damage caused to children’s learning and the stress it brings. He mentions Omahu Primary School and Hukarere Girls College as examples of schools currently under significant stress due to being unsettled away from their usual locations.

Barnardos supports the establishment of support centres for children and youth in cyclone-affected areas and plans to work alongside iwi in this endeavour. Harrison explains that they have been able to utilise their social workers already in Tairāwhiti to provide additional support when needed. She emphasises the importance of working with iwi, Māori providers, and others already in the community, praising the strength of community partnering in Tairāwhiti.