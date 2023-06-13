Australia’s historic referendum to vote on Indigenous Voice to Parliament

A historic referendum is set to take place in Australia by the end of this year, as citizens will vote on whether to include a Voice to Parliament for Indigenous people in the constitution. This marks the first referendum in the country since 1999. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled the question in March, referring to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which initially proposed the Voice, as a “gracious request” aimed at giving Indigenous individuals a say in policies that directly impact them.

Albanese stated, “Every Australian wants us to close the gap. Today points the way to how we are going to do it. By consulting the people on the ground, by working with the people who live alongside these challenges. By enshrining a Voice in our Constitution, and by listening to that Voice.” The arguments against the Voice have evolved over time, with initial claims that it would act as a ‘third chamber’ of parliament now disappearing. However, questions about the body’s functionality remain, with opponents arguing it would either go too far or not far enough.

Key arguments in favour of enshrining a Voice to Parliament in the constitution include:

– The Voice was proposed after years of engagement with Indigenous communities across Australia.

– Indigenous individuals should have a say in policies that affect them.

– Better policies will be developed if the government listens to Indigenous people.

– The Voice would be permanent, and future governments would not be able to remove it.

– The Voice would be gender equal and include youth members, ensuring more voices from Indigenous communities are heard.

– Legal experts have carefully devised and approved the Voice.

– Fixed terms would ensure representatives remain accountable.

– The Voice would be an effective mechanism for negotiating Truth and Treaty processes with the Commonwealth.

Key arguments against enshrining a Voice to Parliament in the constitution include:

– The Voice is symbolic, and addressing systemic issues facing Indigenous communities requires a body with actual power.

– Governments can ignore the Voice’s advice if they disagree with it.

– The Voice introduces race into the constitution.

– Future governments could change or sideline the Voice since it will be designed by parliament.

– Indigenous representation in parliament already provides a voice for Indigenous people.

– Truth and Treaty processes should be prioritized before the Voice.