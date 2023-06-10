Australian cemeteries face space crisis, natural burials in regional areas proposed

Cemeteries in Australia are facing a shortage of burial space, with several religious groups in Sydney expected to run out of room within three years. As the population grows and traditional burial spaces become scarce, architects and environmentalists are exploring alternative solutions to address this issue. One proposed solution is the development of natural burial grounds in regional areas outside of cities.

David Neustein, an architect, suggests that natural burial grounds with minimal gravestone markings could eventually serve as public open spaces. Natural burials are more environmentally friendly as they do not involve embalming or the use of caskets, allowing for the decomposition of bodies into the earth. Neustein believes that such burial grounds could help regenerate the environment and reduce carbon emissions.

“The faiths that have particular views about burial go back a long way and typically the earliest forms of burials were natural burials, as in the technologies around coffins, embalmment and gravestone, those things have come later, so people of certain faiths, there’s really no reason why they couldn’t have a natural burial,” Neustein said.

Rabbi Yaakov Glasman, President of the Rabbinical Association of Australasia, agrees that natural burials could be a viable option for Jewish communities if certain factors are considered. He states that according to Jewish law, the body can be buried directly into the ground, provided it is covered in shrouds or prayer shawls. He also mentions that it is important for Jewish people to be buried together, separated from those of other faiths.

For those who like the idea of natural burials and want to go a step further, there are some interesting innovations in natural burials. In Victoria, the Kurweeton Road Cemetery offers upright burials, which save space and use fewer resources. The cemetery has carried out about 100 burials since it became operational 18 years ago.

Neustein believes that the government should be more proactive in finding operators, setting aside land, and establishing the best standards for natural burial grounds in regional areas. He says that proper planning and management could prevent the issue of space shortage in cemeteries from recurring in the future.