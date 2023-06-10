Auckland’s award-winning Pasture restaurant closes due to owner’s personal reasons

After seven years of operation, the renowned Auckland-based restaurant Pasture has shut its doors. The establishment’s owner, Ed Verner, cited personal reasons for the closure, explaining that his partner is undergoing specialist treatment for health issues. He reassured that all employees have received their full wages and are being helped to find new job opportunities. Customers with existing reservations and deposits will also be refunded progressively.

Located in Parnell, Pasture was renowned for its intimate seven-seat setting, where diners faced the kitchen while enjoying a seasonal tasting menu that lasted around three hours. The restaurant was open for dining from Wednesday to Saturday, with three set dining times. It also featured a local wine list.

In 2019, Pasture was named Metro Restaurant of the Year and has received three hat awards from Cuisine magazine. Jesse Mulligan, who reviewed the Nordic-style restaurant for the Herald’s Viva magazine in 2016, described it as “world class” and gave it a perfect rating.

Verner expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to Pasture’s success, including staff, suppliers, and guests, both past and present. He highlighted the beginning of this year as the busiest time in the restaurant’s history, with visitors from around the world, including England, Germany, and New York.

Pasture’s 2019 accolades at the Metro restaurant awards included Restaurant of the Year, Best Chef for Verner, Best Fine-Dining, Best Dish, and runner-up for Best Drinks List. Verner proudly stated, “I have been so proud to have created a high-end six-seat fine diner with a bar, a cafe, a bakery, and a neo bistro run by one superb team, in one building.”

He also expressed gratitude to New Zealand, his adopted home, for offering him the opportunity to create such a unique restaurant. Verner has been contacted for further comments.