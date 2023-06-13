Auckland woman faces theft charges after rescuing malnourished dog

An Auckland woman who claims to have “rescued” a malnourished dog is facing potential theft charges, while the dog’s owner denies any neglect. Ciara Rhodes and her friend Chanelle Whittaker removed the dog from a Cockle Bay property last month, concerned by its condition. The dog is now recovering, but may be returned to the original home, raising concerns for the women.

Rhodes and Whittaker visited the property after seeing a photo on social media of a puppy tied up outside in the rain. They found a different, older dog that appeared to be in poor health. The women called the police due to concerns about a crying child at the home. They put the dog, named Waka, in their car while waiting for the police. They claim that a man from the address verbally surrendered the dog to them after the police confirmed the child was safe.

Waka’s owner denied that the dog was surrendered and that there was ever a child welfare issue. She said the women’s actions scared her children. The police confirmed they were notified of an incident involving an animal at a property in Howick.

Rhodes, a medical practitioner, said she was disgusted by the dog’s condition. She and Whittaker later received harassment via social media from the dog’s original owners. Rhodes said the police informed her that the SPCA would not pursue a case against the owners, citing the dog’s improved health, and suggested they return the dog. The women do not want to return Waka.

The dog is now under the care of a rescue organisation in Northland, and an online petition has been launched to prevent Waka from being returned to his owners.

Waka’s owner denied any mistreatment and said she wants the dog back. She claimed that Waka had been in someone else’s care since October while she dealt with a family situation. She said she called an emergency vet service the night he arrived back with her and the SPCA had offered her vet vouchers. However, she says the two women removed Waka before she had a chance to seek treatment.

The SPCA confirmed they visited the home after receiving a call of concern about the puppy restrained by wire. They found three dogs on the property but only had concerns about Waka, who was described as being in a “thin condition”. The SPCA could not remove the dog without a warrant and planned to return the next day, but the dog was removed before they could do so.

Follow us on :













A police spokesperson said they were notified of the incident and have spoken to those involved. No charges have been laid.

SPCA Inspectorate Team Leader Lori Davis said that well-meaning actions from animal lovers could compromise their own investigations. She added that publicly attacking the SPCA and sharing the full names of their staff online can impede their ability to carry out their vital work effectively.