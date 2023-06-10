Auckland wastewater reveals higher Covid levels amid bus driver surge

Auckland’s wastewater results reveal that Covid-19 levels in the community are higher than the official figures, with commuters experiencing disruptions this week due to a surge in bus drivers contracting the virus. The Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) found that Covid-19 in Auckland’s wastewater more than doubled in the past week, while Ministry of Health reported cases declined by around 20%. In other parts of New Zealand, reported cases and wastewater results were consistent.

These findings were published on Thursday, accounting for the week ending on June 4. Auckland Transport is currently dealing with a rise in infections among bus drivers on key routes connecting downtown Auckland to the North Shore. As a result, passengers were warned to expect service disruptions.

“Due to a Covid surge, NX1 and NX2 buses are experiencing increased cancellations,” a notification read. Auckland Transport has been contacted for comment.

In Wellington, up to 25 Metlink frontline staff were off sick with Covid, causing several trains in the capital to be deemed unsafe to operate. Metlink’s acting Group Manager, Fiona Abbott, stated that 11 rush hour services on the Hutt Valley line were replaced with buses yesterday.

“We understand our customers’ frustration at having their morning commute disrupted by the outbreak. Regrettably, it is very difficult to source additional bus replacements during peak times due to the limited number of available buses and drivers,” Abbott said.

Last week, the Ministry of Health reported 12,028 Covid-19 cases across New Zealand, with more than a quarter (3,429) recorded in the Auckland region. Modelling Aotearoa’s Professor Michael Plank said the latest Auckland result didn’t necessarily indicate the start of a winter wave, describing the wastewater data as “noisy.”

“We’ll continue to see waves from time to time, potentially with new variants and over the winter months when we typically see an increase in respiratory diseases, but the fact that it has been pretty flat for the best part of six months now I think is giving us an indication that this is potentially a long-term baseline.”

This week, New Zealand marked a sombre milestone, surpassing 3,000 Covid-19 deaths. A leading epidemiologist warned that the virus is on track to claim twice as many lives as flu this year.

“Based on the number of deaths seen so far in 2023, we can expect at least 1,000 deaths this year if that rate continues,” said Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker. “This is twice the number estimated to be caused by influenza, and three times the road toll.”

Baker also noted that the true number of deaths caused by the virus was likely higher than what was being formally attributed to it, as it was known to cause an increase in mortality rates for at least 12 months after infection. In 2022, the 2,448 virus-related deaths accounted for about 6.3% of total deaths that year.