Auckland police chase ends with arrest after 80-minute pursuit and robbery

A robbery in the early hours near Devonport sparked an 80-minute police chase across Auckland, resulting in one arrest. The incident began around 2:40am at a residential property on Calliope Road in Stanley Point, where the suspect fled before police arrived on the scene. Two occupants were present at the address during the robbery, with one sustaining minor injuries but not requiring medical assistance, according to a police spokesperson.

At 7am, the offender returned to the property and stole a vehicle. Police subsequently identified the vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop, but the suspect continued driving on the Northern Motorway. The pursuit continued through the northwestern parts of the city, with the driver reaching dangerous speeds. Police trailed the vehicle from a safe distance while the Eagle helicopter maintained observation.

Follow us on :













The vehicle was eventually spiked on Newton Road and came to a halt after crashing into a pole on Park Road, near Seafield View Road, at around 8:15am. Despite the suspect driving on the wrong side of the road multiple times at dangerously high speeds and running red lights, no injuries were reported during the event.

The 30-year-old male driver was taken into custody, and charges are being considered. Police are continuing their inquiries to determine what was initially taken from the Calliope Road address.