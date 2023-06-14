Auckland man faces trial for lacing beer with meth in fatal incident

An Auckland man accused of manslaughter and illegal drug supply is set to face trial next year, following the death of Aiden Sagala, who is believed to have consumed a can of beer laced with high-purity liquid methamphetamine. The 40-year-old defendant appeared in the High Court at Auckland alongside a 30-year-old co-defendant, who has been charged with drug-related offences but not manslaughter. Both men’s identities remain under interim name suppression.

During the hearing, Justice Sally Fitzgerald acknowledged Sagala’s family, stating that he had “innocently sat down for a beer” without realising it was laced with drugs. His death led to Operation Lavender, an investigation into an alleged methamphetamine importation operation, and a public warning against consuming cans labelled Honey Bear House Beer.

Police have seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs in Manukau, with an estimated street value thought to be in the hundreds of millions of US dollars. The 40-year-old defendant faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying a Class A controlled drug, and manslaughter. The 30-year-old co-defendant has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying a Class A controlled drug, and importing methamphetamine. If convicted, both men could face life imprisonment.

The 40-year-old’s lawyer, Emma Priest, informed the judge that her client had already pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge in Auckland District Court in May. Fletcher Pilditch, representing the 30-year-old, stated that his client had also pleaded not guilty to the original drug-related charges and sought deemed not guilty pleas for new drug charges filed in recent weeks.

Justice Fitzgerald set the trial date for October 2024, acknowledging the delay due to the Covid pandemic and the resulting backlog. Interim name suppression will remain in place until at least July, with a hearing on the matter scheduled to take place, and the Crown opposing continued suppression.