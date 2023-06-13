Auckland housing market shows recovery signs as 12% suburbs see price rise

Auckland’s housing market is showing signs of recovery, with property prices rising in 12% of the city’s suburbs over the last three months, according to property researcher CoreLogic. This comes after 18 months of falling prices and indicates that the bottom of the market may be near. Auckland’s recovery seems to be slightly ahead of New Zealand as a whole, where prices have risen in 10% of all suburbs.

CoreLogic’s chief property economist, Kelvin Davidson, suggested that Auckland might be among the first regions to show signs of price recovery due to experiencing some of the largest falls since prices reached record highs in late 2021. He also attributed strong migration into New Zealand as a factor boosting rental and house buying demand in main centres like Auckland and Christchurch. However, Davidson does not expect a rapid bounce back in the market.

“The trend shows house price falls have effectively levelled out and provides further, albeit tentative, evidence that the downturn may be winding up, for better or worse, depending on your perspective,” Davidson said.

“I’m still expecting further falls to come, and there will be no neat end to the downturn, rather the expectation is for a relatively subdued market, as stretched affordability and tight investor regulations contain demand and limit growth.”

Despite the positive signs, most Auckland suburbs still experienced price falls. House prices dropped in 165 suburbs in the three months to June, remained flat in seven suburbs and rose in just 23. Over the past 12 months, all 195 suburbs in the Auckland region experienced price falls.

Across New Zealand as a whole, 860 suburbs out of 917 declined in value over the past 12 months, with 729 suburbs falling by at least 5%. Wellington had the 18 suburbs with the biggest falls, ranging from 19-24%.

However, when looking at the past three months, the trend starts to show improvement. CoreLogic data reveals that 128 suburbs increased in value during this period, with 71 recording a median value increase of at least 0.5%.

The Kaipara District, in the Northland Region, had two top-performing suburbs in the past quarter, with values in Maungaturoto and Kaiwaka rising by 4.7% and 3.5%, respectively.

Davidson explained that similar to Auckland, the “floor” for price falls may be closer “as mortgage rates peak, migration spikes, employment stays high, and credit rules loosen.”

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a few more suburbs show increases in the next three to six months, but we do not anticipate a fresh boom. Indeed, mortgage rates are still high, affordability is stretched, and debt to income ratio restrictions loom large in early 2024,” he said.

Follow us on :













In other regions, all 96 suburbs in Wellington fell in value over the past 12 months, with just one rising in value during the last three months. All 34 suburbs in Hamilton analysed by CoreLogic experienced a drop in value over the past year, but four rose in value during the last three months. In Tauranga, none of the 20 suburbs have risen in value in either the past year or the past three months.

Christchurch’s 82 suburbs have shown the most resilience, with one suburb, Wainui, rising in value over the past year, while several others only fell by less than 1%. Over the past three months, 11 suburbs have risen in value. In Dunedin, all 62 suburbs experienced a drop in median values in the year to June, while nine suburbs have rebounded in the last quarter to record price rises.