Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap enters 70th year in West End
As Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap celebrates its 70th year in London’s West End, the enduring classic continues to captivate audiences worldwide. In New Zealand, the Rotorua Little Theatre (RLT) brings the legendary whodunnit to life at the Shambles Theatre, under the skilled direction of Richard Rugg.
Three cast members, Helene Nicholson, Ashton Kusabs, and Ian Stabler, return to the RLT stage following their applauded performances in the 2021 production of Witness for the Prosecution. In The Mousetrap, Nicholson and Kusabs portray Mollie and Giles Ralston, the couple running the snowed-in guest house where the story unfolds, while Stabler takes on the role of ex-army major Metcalf.
Joining them are Matthew Sheard as the enigmatic architect Christopher Wren, Rachael Bell as the critical Mrs. Boyle, Kim Chapman as the distant Miss Casewell, and Steve Fisher as the peculiar Mr. Paeravicini. Detective Sergeant Trotter, played by Alasdair Hay, arrives on the scene to investigate a murder, with the haunting melody of Three Blind Mice playing in the background. As suspicion falls on each character, the audience is left guessing until the final reveal.
The success of a whodunnit like The Mousetrap relies on the combined talents of its cast, and Rotorua’s home-grown actors have risen to the challenge. With a limited run compared to the West End’s seven-decade tenure and tickets in high demand, missing out on this production would indeed be a crime.
The Play: The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie
Who: Director Richard Rugg, Cast from the Rotorua Little Theatre Society
Where: Rotorua’s Shambles Theatre
When: June 11 to June 24
