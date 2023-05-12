Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha switches party ahead of May 14 elections

Photo Courtesy Channel News Asia

Prayut Chan-o-cha, the incumbent Prime Minister of Thailand, is set to contest the upcoming elections on May 14 under a new party, United Thai Nation Party, following a split with the ruling Palang Pracharat Party which had backed him for the country’s leading role in 2019.

However, even if he gets re-elected, the 69-year-old can only serve for two more years before reaching his term limit.

Having led Thailand for over eight years since toppling a civilian government in a 2014 coup, the former army chief is striving to maintain his position as the country’s leader. General Prayut has endeavored to portray a more visible and approachable image during this election campaign.

He has even abandoned his stereotypically military demeanor to engage in activities previously considered unimaginable, such as participating in water fights on the Khaosan Road, a popular backpacker spot, during the Thai New Year celebrations.

The United Thai Nations Party’s reliance on General Prayut to acquire votes is apparent in the feel-good atmosphere generated around him. In an election where opponents are counting on the public’s desire for change, the military coup leader turned full-time politician is urging Thais to choose continuity.

Claiming that Thailand is on an upward trajectory, General Prayut, who has a campaign motto that translates to “done, still doing, will keep on doing”, stresses the importance of unity among Thais.

Having initiated his political career through a military coup in 2014 to overthrow former PM Yingluck Shinawatra’s democratically-elected government, he also oversaw the writing of a new constitution. This allowed him to run and subsequently serve in the 2019 elections.

Though he transitioned from a military uniform to a business suit to take up the position of Palang Pracharat’s candidate, he rarely engaged in party politics. Instead, he delegated responsibilities to his Deputy Prime Minister and fellow army general, Prawit Wongsuwan, to handle the factions within the governing party.

Persistent infighting between the two camps culminated in a split, prompting General Prayut to change parties and focus on his re-election bid.

The United Thai Nation Party was established by his close advisors two years ago, well before any indications of a government rift became public knowledge. The main challenge was informing voters of the PM’s new party affiliation.

Consequently, questions have arisen regarding the ownership of past government achievements. Akanat Promphan, United Thai Nations secretary-general, believes that any success of the government belongs to General Prayut, as he has been the leader. Voters, however, will decide whether they are satisfied with the government’s performance reports Channel News Asia.

Promphan explained that they are building on the accomplishments of the current administration while incorporating the new force provided by the United Thai Nations Party.

Another obstacle lies ahead as General Prayut will reach his eight-year term limit in 2025 or halfway through a potential second term, should he be elected.