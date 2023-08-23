Taiwanese man’s spider egg sac photo stirs horror and humour online

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A Taiwanese man’s post on social media has drawn attention and caused concern after he shared images of a spider holding what he thought was a mint candy, along with other insects on his window. The man jokingly suggested that the arachnid’s mysterious object was a minty trick to help the spider stay cool. However, Internet commenters were quick to correct him, identifying the item as a spider’s egg sac – a warning sign of a potential spider infestation.

The man’s humorous post featured a detailed photograph of a spider, apparently holding something that resembled a mint candy, perched on his window. He captioned the image with jokes, questioning if the object was too big and if it was indeed hot enough for the spider to need to cool down, completely unaware that it was an egg sac.

Another image in the post showed a large gecko on the left side of the frame and a roach on the right, with the window seemingly serving as a barrier against a multitude of mosquitoes. The man amusingly noted that he might soon be able to establish an entire ecosystem on his window pane.

However, the social media users who saw the post were less amused. Many frantically cautioned him, some even providing clear illustrative examples, that the supposed mint candy was actually a spider’s egg sac. They warned of the nightmare that would ensue should the sac burst, releasing hundreds of spiderlings reported Sanook.

“You can’t live in that house anymore.”

“Just looking at it makes me sweat.”

“In a few days, your home will be bustling.”

“Prepare for a big party.”

However, other users took a more optimistic view, suggesting that at least the spiders that will inevitably pour forth from the egg sac would help eradicate other pests, such as roaches.

Spiders are rarely a pleasant surprise. Last week a story in Northern Mexico went viral when a hiker happened upon an odd black clump lodged in a hole on a rocky incline. The peculiar clump had long black fur and at first sight, appeared to be the rear of a puppy. What happened next was rather unsettling – the black mass revealed itself to be a swarm of spiders.