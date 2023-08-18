Brewing trouble: Woman fined for stirring up coffee chaos with laxative prank

A concentrated student during the Suneung, The Korean national college entrance exam. Photo courtesy of Khaosod.

In a recent ruling by a South Korean court, a woman in her twenties has been fined 2 million won (53,000 baht), for spiking a man’s coffee with laxatives last year. The incident led to health issues and emotional distress for the 19 year old victim, who alleged that the resultant trauma hampered his performance in college entrance examinations.

This unusual episode occurred in the Gangnam district of Seoul, two months ahead of South Korea’s national college entrance exam.

The perpetrator didn’t have any previous acquaintance with the victim. Surprisingly, she manipulated his drink by adding laxatives without a clear motive or provocation, leading to eventual intestinal infection and significant mental distress for him.

According to The Korea Herald and The Straits Times, the court stated…

“Deliberately adding laxatives, to the coffee of another individual you have no relationship with, represents a sort of random crime.”

The crime scene was marked in Korea’s capital city on August 30, 2022. The victim was preparing to appear for a national examination, which high school students undertake for university admissions. The sudden turn of events scrambled his study arrangements and led to undue stress, impacting his examination performance.

As per the prosecution’s findings, the woman intentionally added laxatives to the victim’s coffee, thus tampering with another person’s belongings. She was accordingly charged with property damage offences and assault. In response to this, she is reportedly filing for a formal trial against the decision, refusing to accept the charges as well as the fine imposed.

This occurrence underscores the perils individuals could face due to unforeseen and unjustifiable actions by others, even in setting such as prep schools and post-secondary institutions. The negative impacts of these disruptive actions not only affect an individual’s immediate health conditions but can also potentially derail major life opportunities.

