Rain-ravaged India: Grappling with floods and landslides in a watery ordeal

Picture courtesy of Aqil Khan, AP

India is grappling with a heightened disaster situation following continuous heavy rainfall that has led to extensive flooding and landslides. The fatality count has tragically risen to at least 66, with severe damage reported across multiple states in the northern part of the country.

Today, 33 casualties were confirmed in the Himachal Pradesh state in northern India. Further south in Uttarakhand, 12 lives have been lost. In addition, nine individuals were tragically killed when remnants of collapsed buildings fell on their cars while driving on a highway. Ten more were drowned in Punjab state, with an additional 11 fatalities reported in Uttar Pradesh, reported KhaoSod.

Local police in Himachal Pradesh reported that their rescue units are assisting 40 foreign tourists, including 14 Russians and 12 Malaysians, as well as several hundred Indian nationals stranded in popular tourist spots. Extreme rainfall and flooding have resulted in disconnected roads and destroyed bridges.

Sukhwinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, shared on Twitter…

“Their evacuation is very difficult due to heavy rainfall and bad weather. We are exploring all possible options to aid those affected.”

Monsoon-associated flooding and landslides are not uncommon in India during the monsoon season however, experts assert that climate change dynamics are exacerbating the severity and frequency of such disasters.

