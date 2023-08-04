Brave mum battles giant crocodile: The canal clash of kalimantan, Indonesia (video)

Picture courtesy of theerakyatpost.com.

In a shocking encounter, a 38 year old mother of two survived an unimaginable ordeal by fighting off a giant crocodile that dragged her into a canal. The terrifying moment occurred on the morning of July 27, at around 8am, in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Falmira De Jesus, a palm tree planter by profession, was busy fetching water from the canal to irrigate the plantation when an enormous beast of nature pounced. It clamped its jaws around her left leg, trying relentlessly to pull her deeper into the water, which was overflowing with vegetation, reported Sanook.

As she wrestled with the beast, her strength waning due to the pain of the bite, fear surged within her. She realised that if the crocodile managed to take her down, her fate was sealed – death was certain. But she refused to give up and held onto some nearby vegetation valiantly, shrieking for help. Her co-workers managed to pull her out of the canal – an act of incredible courage considering the threat of becoming a substitute prey.

She battled for her life for over 90 minutes before being rushed to a community hospital. From there, she was transferred to a city hospital as her left leg had multiple deep bites, requiring close medical attention to prevent infection.

In May, a 19 year old teenager in Northern Australia has had a miraculous escape after being dragged underwater by a giant crocodile while out fishing with his relatives on Groote Eylandt. Despite his terrifying experience, Zefha Butcher managed to survive the harrowing encounter with only minor injuries.

Zefha had been fishing along with his 10 year old brother and another relative when the incident took place at around 8pm local time earlier last month. According to Zefha, the crocodile suddenly attacked him from behind, gripping his waist with its powerful jaws. He recounted the sensation, “It was hard, like being hit by a car.” To read more click HERE